Left Menu

Arunachal to urge Centre for speedy clearance of tourism circuit in Tirap district: CM

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:01 IST
Arunachal to urge Centre for speedy clearance of tourism circuit in Tirap district: CM
Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Monday assured legislators that the state government would urge the Centre for early clearance of the proposed tourism circuit in the troubled Tirap district.

Responding to a query by senior Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdong during Question Hour in the assembly, Khandu said the state government had written a letter to the Union Tourism Ministry a few years ago to approve the proposal, which is awaiting clearance from the Union Home Ministry.

''The matter is pending with the Home Ministry as at that point of time the security scenario of the district was not conducive. I will soon convene a meeting and send a fresh representation to the Home Ministry for early clearance of the tourism circuit within this year,'' the chief minister said.

Two other troubled districts -- Changlang and Longding -- in the eastern part of the state, also need to be included in the tourist circuit so that they develop on par with other parts of the northeastern state, he said.

Lowangdong also wanted to know the status of the tourism circuit connecting the Deomali-Khonsa-Laju areas of the district with the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

In reply to the question, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo said that efforts are on to open up tourist circuits in several districts of the state.

''The government has been discussing with the Centre for opening more tourist circuits in the state by resolving all the issues including Protected Area Permit (PAP) and Restricted Area Permit (RAP).

''The Centre is working on the criteria for approving tourist circuits in the state,'' Nalo said adding, approval of the tourist circuit is under the jurisdiction of the Union Tourism Ministry with due clearance from the Home Ministry.

Last year, the Centre had declared three districts and four police stations in Arunachal Pradesh as a ''disturbed area'' under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for six more months from October 1, 2020, after a review of insurgent activities and the law and order situation there.

Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in the state and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the four police stations in Namsai and Mahadevpur (Namsai district), Roing in Lower Dibang Valley and Sunpura in Lohit district bordering Assam were declared as ''disturbed area'' up to March 31 this year.

The three districts of the state and the areas within the jurisdiction of the four police stations have the presence of banned militant outfits like NSCN, ULFA and NDFB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...

Get him back, Hogg says batting for Ashwin's return to ODI squad

Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has called for Ravichandran Ashwins inclusion in Indias ODI squad, saying the senior off-spinner is a wicket-taker who also adds depth to batting.Replying to a tweet by a fan, Hogg said Ashwin would be...

German yields fall for 2nd session; mood wary

Benchmark German government bond yields dropped for a second consecutive session on Monday as investor sentiment improved after reflationary bets led bond markets to their biggest monthly selloff in years. The rise in bond yields last month...

Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end

Unable to find work, Ahmed Farea has sold everything including his wifes gold to feed and house two young daughters in one small room. Elsewhere in Yemens capital Sanaa, widow Mona Muhammad has work but struggles to buy anything more nutrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021