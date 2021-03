BRIEF-Fed's Thomas Barkin Says ‘Daylight On The Horizon’ For U.S. Economy - WSJ

* FED'S THOMAS BARKIN SAYS 'DAYLIGHT ON THE HORIZON' FOR U.S. ECONOMY - WSJ

* FED'S BARKIN SAYS U.S. ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE RECOVERING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THIS YEAR - WSJ * FED'S BARKIN SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO RISE, BUT NOT TO PROBLEMATIC LEVELS - WSJ

* FED'S BARKIN SAYS WOULD BE DISAPPOINTED IF WE DIDN'T SEE BOND YIELDS RISE AS THE OUTLOOK IMPROVES - WSJ * FED'S BARKIN SAYS HE REMAINS CONFIDENT THE FED WILL REACH ITS GOAL OF GETTING INFLATION SUSTAINABLY UP TO 2% OVER THE LONG RUN - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3bQP1ns

