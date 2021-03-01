Left Menu

Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:12 IST
Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Sri Lanka said Monday they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away from an evil spirit.

The two suspects — the woman performing the exorcism and the girl's mother — was to appear in court Monday to hear charges over the girl's death, which occurred over the weekend in Delgoda, a small town about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo.

According to police spokesperson Ajith Rohana, the mother believed her daughter had been possessed by a demon and took her to the home of the exorcist so a ritual could be performed to drive the spirit away.

Rohana said the exorcist first put oil on the girl and then began to repeatedly hit her with a cane. When the girl lost consciousness, she was taken to a hospital, where she died. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The woman who performed the ritual on the girl was known in the area for offering such services in recent months and police were investigating whether anyone else had been abused, Rohana said.

Rohana urged the public to be careful about such services as the girl was not the first to die during such a ritual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...

Get him back, Hogg says batting for Ashwin's return to ODI squad

Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg has called for Ravichandran Ashwins inclusion in Indias ODI squad, saying the senior off-spinner is a wicket-taker who also adds depth to batting.Replying to a tweet by a fan, Hogg said Ashwin would be...

German yields fall for 2nd session; mood wary

Benchmark German government bond yields dropped for a second consecutive session on Monday as investor sentiment improved after reflationary bets led bond markets to their biggest monthly selloff in years. The rise in bond yields last month...

Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end

Unable to find work, Ahmed Farea has sold everything including his wifes gold to feed and house two young daughters in one small room. Elsewhere in Yemens capital Sanaa, widow Mona Muhammad has work but struggles to buy anything more nutrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021