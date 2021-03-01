Left Menu

Budget session: Maha Assembly condoles death of former members

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:30 IST
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tributes to its former members who died recently on the first day of the Budget session.

Acting Speaker Narhari Zirwal moved the motion to condole the death of former members Vilasrao Patil-Undalkar, Suryakant Mahadik, Aabaji Patil, Sampatrao Jedhe, Ranjit Bhanu, Nilkanthrao Shinde, Daultrao Pawar and Haribhau Mahajan, an official statement said.

The 10-day session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Monday with state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's customary address to the joint sitting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

