WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 - sources

World Trade Organization members agreed on Monday to hold the next major ministerial meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in late 2021, delegates told Reuters.

The biennial conference was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The WTO's director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who began work on Monday hopes the meeting will provide a venue for a deal on fisheries subsidies as well as on reforms for the WTO's top appeals body among other items.

