Soccer-Barcelona club offices searched, arrests made - regional police
01-03-2021
Catalan police made several arrests after searching the offices of La Liga side Barcelona, a police spokeswoman said on Monday, without confirming the number of arrests made or their identities.
Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that former Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those arrested as part of an operation into the club contracting a firm to monitor social media activity last year.
Barca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
