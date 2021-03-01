Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal Director General of PIB

Former head of the News Services Division of All India Radio, Jaideep Bhatnagar, on Monday took over as Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau.

He will take over from Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, who superannuated on February 28, 2021.

Advertisement

Bhatnagar, a 1986-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, earlier served in Doordarshan News as head of the Commercial, Sales and Marketing Division. He has also served as Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent West Asia covering 20 countries and later went on to head the News Services Division of AIR.

Prior to his current charge as head of the organisation, Bhatnagar has worked in PIB for six years in different capacities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)