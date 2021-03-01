Left Menu

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal Director General of PIB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:53 IST
Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal Director General of PIB

Former head of the News Services Division of All India Radio, Jaideep Bhatnagar, on Monday took over as Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau.

He will take over from Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, who superannuated on February 28, 2021.

Bhatnagar, a 1986-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, earlier served in Doordarshan News as head of the Commercial, Sales and Marketing Division. He has also served as Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent West Asia covering 20 countries and later went on to head the News Services Division of AIR.

Prior to his current charge as head of the organisation, Bhatnagar has worked in PIB for six years in different capacities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of a Jharkhand-based Maoist splinter group in a money laundering case.The prosecution complaint, registered under sections of the Prevention of ...

Vice President, TN Guv take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital here on Monday when the nationwide vaccination of 60-plus age group ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Streets major averages opened higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...

J&J CEO sees COVID-19 shots in American arms in 1-2 days as shipping starts

Johnson Johnsons newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine has started shipping and its top executive said on Monday that Americans should be able to receive the single-dose shot within the next 24 to 48 hours, adding a third vaccine in the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021