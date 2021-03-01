Delhi HC adjourns PIL seeking Daily Order Sheets to be uploaded on time

Left Menu

Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to Central and State Information Commission to upload the Daily Order Sheets within the prescribed time limit.

01-03-2021
Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to Central and State Information Commission to upload the Daily Order Sheets within the prescribed time limit. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday adjourned the hearing for April 6 as the petitioner was unavailable in the hearing due to health reasons.

The PIL was filed by a practicing advocate Sanser Pal Singh through lawyers Yogesh Swaroop and Kapil Kishor Kaushik. In the petition, advocate Singh has sought the issuance of appropriate direction to implement the directions passed by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court in regard to uploading of daily orders in due time and to take appropriate action against the erring court officers or staff in case of default.

The petition has also sought to issue necessary guidelines in this regard. The petitioner said that his PIL is filed for benefit of the lawyers, litigants and the public at large.

The petitioner further said that due to the daily order sheets not being uploaded on the online portals of courts many advocates and litigants including him had to inspect court files to read the court orders which is very time-consuming for him as well as for courts and court staff. (ANI)

