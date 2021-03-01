GST dues worth Rs 29,290 crore yet to be paid by Centre to Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday alleged that the Centre has yet to pay Rs 29,290 crore out of Rs 46,950 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to the state. While addressing the joint session of the Maharashtra Legislature, Koshyari said, "By the end of February 2021, out of the Rs 46,950 crore due to my government as GST compensation, the Central government has paid just Rs 6,140 crore and Rs 11,520 crore as loan. The GST compensation to the tune of Rs 29,290 crore is overdue from the Central Government."

The Governor further said that the COVID-19 lockdown has slowed down the economy of the state. "The COVID-19 lockdown has slowed down the state economy in addition to a medical emergency and natural calamities. Out of the revenue collection target of Rs 3,47,456 crore, the state has collected only Rs 1,88,542 crore at the end of January 2021. This is 35 per cent less than the budgetary estimate and 21 per cent lower than the collection in the same period in the previous year," he said.

In his speech during the session, the Governor further said that the state has provided priority funding in various parts of the healthcare sector. "Despite a significant reduction in revenue, the state has provided priority funding to the Departments of Public Health, Medical Education and Drugs, Relief and Rehabilitation, Food and Civil Supplies and Home during the pandemic. To stimulate the economy, my Government has provided for 75 per cent of the budgetary provision for capital expenditure and released 100 per cent money to the Local Development Fund, DPC schemes and Dongri Vikas Karyakram," he said.

The 10-day joint session of the Maharashtra Legislature has commenced from today. The budget of Maharashtra will be tabled on March 8. (ANI)

