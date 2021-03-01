Left Menu

GST dues worth Rs 29,290 crore yet to be paid by Centre to Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday alleged that the Centre has yet to pay Rs 29,290 crore out of Rs 46,950 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:10 IST
GST dues worth Rs 29,290 crore yet to be paid by Centre to Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari addressing the joint session (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday alleged that the Centre has yet to pay Rs 29,290 crore out of Rs 46,950 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to the state. While addressing the joint session of the Maharashtra Legislature, Koshyari said, "By the end of February 2021, out of the Rs 46,950 crore due to my government as GST compensation, the Central government has paid just Rs 6,140 crore and Rs 11,520 crore as loan. The GST compensation to the tune of Rs 29,290 crore is overdue from the Central Government."

The Governor further said that the COVID-19 lockdown has slowed down the economy of the state. "The COVID-19 lockdown has slowed down the state economy in addition to a medical emergency and natural calamities. Out of the revenue collection target of Rs 3,47,456 crore, the state has collected only Rs 1,88,542 crore at the end of January 2021. This is 35 per cent less than the budgetary estimate and 21 per cent lower than the collection in the same period in the previous year," he said.

In his speech during the session, the Governor further said that the state has provided priority funding in various parts of the healthcare sector. "Despite a significant reduction in revenue, the state has provided priority funding to the Departments of Public Health, Medical Education and Drugs, Relief and Rehabilitation, Food and Civil Supplies and Home during the pandemic. To stimulate the economy, my Government has provided for 75 per cent of the budgetary provision for capital expenditure and released 100 per cent money to the Local Development Fund, DPC schemes and Dongri Vikas Karyakram," he said.

The 10-day joint session of the Maharashtra Legislature has commenced from today. The budget of Maharashtra will be tabled on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of a Jharkhand-based Maoist splinter group in a money laundering case.The prosecution complaint, registered under sections of the Prevention of ...

Vice President, TN Guv take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital here on Monday when the nationwide vaccination of 60-plus age group ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Streets major averages opened higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery.The Dow Jones Industrial Av...

J&J CEO sees COVID-19 shots in American arms in 1-2 days as shipping starts

Johnson Johnsons newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine has started shipping and its top executive said on Monday that Americans should be able to receive the single-dose shot within the next 24 to 48 hours, adding a third vaccine in the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021