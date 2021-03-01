CBI books case against ex-SWR senior divisional

The CBI on Monday registered a case against former senior divisional engineer of Hubballi of South Western Railway and others in connection with alleged fake payments to a contractor.

The work was relating to providing additional height gauge in Road under Bridge, the CBI said in a statement.

According to the investigation agency, an old dismantled structural steel of unmanned level cross height gauges were allegedly used for the work and no structural steel was purchased, though the contractor received payments.

''It was also alleged that the public servant obtained illegal gratification in return through the money transferred to the accounts of his relatives/friends by the contractor,'' the agency said.

The contractor was also booked in connection with the case.

CBI said searches conducted in Hubballi, Kolhapur and Bhilwara led to recovery of some documents.

