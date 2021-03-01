COVID-19: Two of a groom's family booked for violating norms

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against two members of a bridegroom's family for inviting more than 500 guests for his marriage held at a ground in Kalina, civic and police officials said on Monday.

As per pandemic norms, only 50 people are allowed to attend a marriage function in Maharashtra, which is seeing a surge in new infections since mid-February.

''When we came to know about violations of rules at the wedding held on Sunday, we rushed to the spot with police officials. We found around 500 people attending the marriage,'' said Dr Satish Badgire, Health Officer, H/East ward.

He said an FIR was lodged against Arjun Maryappa Madgunde and Vijay Jadhav at Kalina police station.

A Vakola police station official said the duo was booked under sections 188 (Disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said nobody was arrested and investigation is underway.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had lodged an FIR against three marriage halls last month after more than 300 people were found assembled at each venue.

Mumbai has been seeing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases since mid-February.

