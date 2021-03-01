Maha govt can cut taxes, reduce fuel prices, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the MVA government in the state was misleading people on fuel price hikes as it can cut taxes and provide relief.

He said taxes imposed by the Centre on per liter of petrol come up to Rs 70, which are paid to states in various ways, while the amount charged by the state is Rs 27.

''The state government can reduce the amount it charges and provide relief to the common man,'' the former chief minister said.

Taking a swipe at state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, Fadnavis said bars and pubs in the Sena leaders' Worli Assembly constituency remained open till late night despite COVID-19 curbs in place statewide.

''Aaditya himself is a champion of nightlife, which includes bars and pubs remaining open even after midnight.

Though the chief minister has appealed to people to maintain social distancing, the Worli area seems to be following his (Aaditya's) intentions,'' he said.

Speaking on the resignation of minister Sanjay Rathod after the latter's name was linked to the death of a woman in Pune, Fadnavis said verification of audio clips connected to the deceased must be verified.

Speaking further on the case, the former CM said he also wanted clarification on the abortion of a woman in Yavatmal and who was behind it.

Asked about Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole holding a cycle rally to protest against rising fuel prices, Fadnavis said the former may be ''trying to seek credit of tax cuts on fuel as there is a buzz about the possible slashing of taxes''.

He also said the BJP would raise its voice against the rampant electricity disconnection drive undertaken by the MVA government as it was causing distress to people, especially farmers.

