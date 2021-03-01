Left Menu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities begun today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:59 IST
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh taking his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities begun today. "I sincerely thank my medico colleagues led by Dr Randeep Guleria, whose illustrious father was my Examiner in Medicine. Also, thanks Dr Arti for your personal indulgence," Singh tweeted.

"Let all join the #COVID-free India movement led by PM," he added. Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai today. (ANI)

