Kuldiep Singh takes additional charge as CRPF DG, says force has been deployed in poll-bound states

IPS officer Kuldiep Singh has assumed the additional charge of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general (DG).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:00 IST
CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it has given an additional charge of DG CRPF to Kuldiep Singh who is a 1986 batch officer from the West Bengal cadre. Singh, who has a long experience in one of the poll-bound state --West Bengal, said that forces have already been dispatched to election-bound states and he is getting daily updates.

On his first day, he held a meeting with all CRPF top officers and took a review of all activities and operations. Speaking to ANI, Singh said "Elections have been announced in 4 states and 1 Union territory. CRPF and other forces have dispatched their forces in sizable amounts as preparation for pre-election arrangements, area dominations, and flag march. The forces have already reached all five destinations and are taking up their job. We are getting reports every day."

On being asked if the forces will be withdrawn or diverted from Delhi borders where the farmers' agitation is going on, he said that no forces will be diverted from Delhi or any other sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh since there is adequate force available to conduct elections. "We do not deplete forces from critical areas. Forces will not be diverted from areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi. We will be able to manage all these election duties as we keep forces for general elections as well," he said.

He further mentioned that they are able to take out force when required and it will not be a problem to take out a certain amount of force for the nation. "We manage it from other places. We deplete forces from headquarters and will manage with less number of officers and men in offices," the DG added.

Special DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh will look after the duties of Director General, CRPF after A P Maheshwari who retired on Sunday. (ANI)

