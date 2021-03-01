Left Menu

MP: Employee of sub-jail held for taking Rs 25,000 bribe

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:08 IST
An employee of a sub-jail in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh was nabbed by Lokayukta Police on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a person for providing special facilities to his friend who is lodged in the facility as an under-trial prisoner, an official said.

Prima facie, the accused Manish Bali, who is employed as a sanitation worker at the sub-jail, accepted the bribe on behalf of the jail warden.

''Acting on a tip-off, the employee was apprehended,'' said Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pravin Singh Baghel.

The under-trial prisoner, identified as Dilip Choukse, has been lodged at the sub-jail since June last year in connection with the liquor smuggling case registered in Kishanganj police station.

''The bribe was demanded from Chokuse by jail staff for providing special facilities, including good food in comparison to other inmates and for not causing any trouble in future in the jail,'' the DSP said.

A case has been registered against Bali and the jail warden Ajendra Singh Rahore under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Baghel said, adding that the duo was yet to be arrested.

The accused were made to sign a bond under which they are supposed to appear before Lokayukta Police officials whenever they are asked to in connection with the case.

