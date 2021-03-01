Jail guard, cleaning staff held for taking bribe in MP's Mhow

The Indore Lokayukta Police on Monday arrested a guard and a cleaning staff of Mhow sub-jail for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a prisoner on the pretext of providing him with certain facilities. Lokayukta DSP Praveen Singh Baghel said, "On the pretext of providing facilities to the jailed Dilip Choukse, prison guard Ajendra Rathore had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from Dilip's associate Jitendra Solanki. The bribe was demanded by the guard to be given to the jailer."

"Today, when Jeetendra reached the jail to pay the bribe, guard Ajendra took money from cleaning staff Manish Bali. Lokayukta Police arrested Ajendra and Manish. The complainant Jitendra Solanki told the Lokayukta Police that Ajendra had earlier taken the money and now, was asking for Rs 25,000 more to give it to the jailer," added Baghel. The Lokayukta Police has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the guard Rathore and the cleaning staff Manish Bali.The role of the jailer is also being investigated. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)