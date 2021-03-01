Left Menu

IHBAS best institution, not to be ruined due to shortage of medical staff: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:15 IST
IHBAS best institution, not to be ruined due to shortage of medical staff: HC

IHBAS, a mental health establishment, is one of the best institutes here which should be maintained and not ruined due to shortage of medical staff, the Delhi High Court Monday observed while asking the authorities to fill the vacancies soon.

The high court was assured by counsel for the Delhi government that much progress will be made in two months and asked the authorities to file compliance report by the end of April.

Justice Najmi Waziri issued notices to the Delhi government and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and sought their responses on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for their alleged wilful disobedience to the direction of a division bench of the hight court which had directed them to tackle the issue of shortage of doctors at the institute.

The division bench in its September 1 last year order had said it expects that the concerned authorities shall fill up the vacancies as early as possible and practicable.

The high court was hearing the contempt petition filed by social activist and lawyer Amit Sahni who said that over 75 per cent of posts of doctors and medical staff are lying vacant at IHBAS due to which the patients with psychiatric and clinical psychological disorder have been suffering since long.

Referring to news reports, he said that out of the total strength of 103 faculty/ doctors, IHBAS was operating with 25 faculty members only.

Due to the shortage of doctors and medical staff, even the Head of the Departments are constrained to perform the duties of the Assistant Professors, the plea said.

During the hearing, Justice Waziri said “IHBAS is one of the best institutions we have but it should not be found lacking by the shortage of medical staff. Let's maintain it and not ruin it.” The high court asked advocate Anjum Javed, representing the Delhi government, to put it across to the Chief Secretary that it be done by the end of April.

Javed assured the court that much progress will be made in these two months. He also informed the court that the Chief Secretary himself heads a committee which is to put in place the requisite faculty and personnel of the institution and to ensure it runs smoothly in public interest.

The court said, “Eight weeks time is good enough for you. Do something, have it done. Lets have it done'' and listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

Advocate Tushar Sannu, representing IHBAS administration, said they were not treating the petition as an adversarial litigation and though there has been a delay, they have segregated the applications for the vacant posts.

Sahni, in his plea, said he has made a representation to the authorities on August 5, 2020, requesting them to do the needful to fill up the pending vacancies of faculty and other medical staff at IHBAS but they have not acted upon it.

He said he had earlier filed the petition before the division bench to fill the pending vacancies of doctors/ faculty and medical staff at IHBAS in order to tackle the rampant rise in psychiatric and psychological cases in the country more effectively and efficiently.

“IHBAS lost its NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers) for several issues, including non-promotion of existing faculty staffers, shortage of manpower in scientific faculty department etc,'' the plea said.

It referred to a National Mental Health Survey report in 2015-2016, according to which, in 2012 India had recorded over 2,58,000 suicides, with the age group of 15-49 being the most-affected. It also stated that one in 20 Indians suffers from depression and nearly 15 per cent Indian adults need active intervention for one or more mental health issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhis Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarp...

No glitches, COVID-19 vaccine registration only on Co-WIN portal, Arogya Setu: Empowered Group chairman

Dispelling the rumours of a glitch in Co-WIN platform, created to track delivery, utilisation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in real time, Empowered Group chairman, RS Sharma, on Monday said the confusion was created by spreading misi...

J&K Guv bats for encouraging innovation at university level through outcome-based education

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for imparting outcome-based education in educational institutions to bridge the gap between available human capital and industry requirements. Speaking at the the first conv...

ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of a Jharkhand-based Maoist splinter group in a money laundering case.The prosecution complaint, registered under sections of the Prevention of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021