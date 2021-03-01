Left Menu

Maharashtra: Tiger kills man in Chandrapur district

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:22 IST
A 55-year-old man was killed on Monday by a tiger in Bramhapuri division in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest officer said.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Vasudev Kodekar, had gone to collect firewood in the jungle of Kasabi Chak under Bramhapuri division, around 120 kms from here, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur Circle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

