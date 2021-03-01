Left Menu

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:30 IST
MP Chandraprakash Choudhary surrenders in special court in Model Code of Conduct violation case

Senior leader of AJSU Party in Jharkhand and Giridih MP Chandraprakash Choudhary on Monday surrendered before a MP/MLA special court here in connection with a 12-year-old case of Model Code of Conduct violation.

The court of special judge Akhilesh Kumar Tiwary granted him bail on a bond of Rs 5,000 after hearing the arguments of senior lawyers representing the MP.

''Chandraprakash Choudhary is the first peoples representative to appear in the MP/MLA special court set up in Dhanbad'', said his lawyer Radheyshyam Goswami.

During the Lok Sabha election in 2009, when the code of conduct was in force in Hazaribagh district, several national and regional parties had put up their party flags on government buildings and public places.

Terming it as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the then Hazaribagh sadar block agriculture officer had lodged an FIR against Choudhary and others.

After securing bail, the MP said, ''The special court had issued summons to me for appearing in court today and I was given bail by the honourable court,'' he said.

