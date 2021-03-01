Left Menu

Mask, gloves, cake: Hungarians bake to keep ambulance staff going

Hungarians are baking for ambulance workers across the country coping with a new surge in COVID-19 infections after the founder of an online cookery group asked a friend in the service how she could help.

Reuters | Szentendre | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:31 IST
Mask, gloves, cake: Hungarians bake to keep ambulance staff going

Hungarians are baking for ambulance workers across the country coping with a new surge in COVID-19 infections after the founder of an online cookery group asked a friend in the service how she could help. "Before I could finish she said ‘oh we would love some cakes’," Eszter Harmath said of the conversation that launched the nationwide movement.

"They often do rounds dressed in full protective gear and they can hardly sit down to eat in a normal way but the cakes are something they can take on the road." The initiative, born out of a modest kitchen in the small town of Szentendre, mirrors other efforts around the world where people have made face masks and hung them on trees or prepared hot meals for people struggling to make ends meet.

"It is not a shiny and perfect kitchen and I often cook with my son Gellert on my back," Harmath said, her son watching eagerly as she kneaded dough for cheese scones. Her "My Quarantine Kitchen" Facebook group now has 8,000 members, who exchange ideas and recipes that are not confined to baking. "There have been some incredibly nice stories, it has been really heart-warming," Harmath said, while also preparing cinnamon rolls for the ambulance workers, who face extra pressure in the coming days.

COVID-19 infections are expected to rise "drastically" in the next two weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday when the daily tally rose to 4,668 cases, the highest this year. "People are filled with good intentions to help but often can't find a suitable way to do it," Harmath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhis Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarp...

No glitches, COVID-19 vaccine registration only on Co-WIN portal, Arogya Setu: Empowered Group chairman

Dispelling the rumours of a glitch in Co-WIN platform, created to track delivery, utilisation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in real time, Empowered Group chairman, RS Sharma, on Monday said the confusion was created by spreading misi...

J&K Guv bats for encouraging innovation at university level through outcome-based education

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for imparting outcome-based education in educational institutions to bridge the gap between available human capital and industry requirements. Speaking at the the first conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021