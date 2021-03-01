French court finds former President Sarkozy guilty of corruption

French court finds former President Sarkozy guilty of corruptionReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:32 IST
A French court found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty on Monday of trying to bribe a judge and influence peddling, making him the second head of state in modern-day France to be convicted of corruption.
