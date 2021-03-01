Left Menu

Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:47 IST
Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday summoned the session of the House of Representatives on March 7, days after the apex court reinstated the lower house in a landmark verdict.

President Bhandari called for the commencement of House on recommendation of Government of Nepal, in accordance with Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office on Monday.

As per the notice, the 275-member lower house will begin at 4:00pm on the slated date.

The presidential order to summon the House meeting follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s move to dissolve the House on December 20.

A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher last week annulled the Oli government's ''unconstitutional'' decision to dissolve the lower house of Parliament.

The court had ordered the government to summon the House session within the next 13 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A month of holy days and festivals, amid pandemic

Worshippers burned aromatic incense sticks beneath red and yellow paper lanterns to celebrate the Lunar New Year outside a famed Taoist temple in Hong Kong. A holy man lay on the ground before an image of the Hindu goddess of learning durin...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhis Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021