Rajasthan police nab two for smuggling narcotics

The Rajasthan police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling narcotic substances in the state's Banswara district, an official said. A large cache of 101.8 kg Alprazolam powder and 270 gram opium estimated to be worth Rs 1.25 crore has been recovered from the accused, an SOG spokesman said on Monday. SOG personnel acted on a tip-off to arrest Parvez Khan and Saleem Mansuri last night, he said, adding the two revealed in preliminary investigation that they had smuggled the items from Mumbai and Indore. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

