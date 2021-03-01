Left Menu

Rajasthan police nab two for smuggling narcotics

The Rajasthan polices Special Operations Group SOG has arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling narcotic substances in the states Banswara district, an official said. A large cache of 101.8 kg Alprazolam powder and 270 gram opium estimated to be worth Rs 1.25 crore has been recovered from the accused, an SOG spokesman said on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:02 IST
Rajasthan police nab two for smuggling narcotics

The Rajasthan police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling narcotic substances in the state's Banswara district, an official said. A large cache of 101.8 kg Alprazolam powder and 270 gram opium estimated to be worth Rs 1.25 crore has been recovered from the accused, an SOG spokesman said on Monday. SOG personnel acted on a tip-off to arrest Parvez Khan and Saleem Mansuri last night, he said, adding the two revealed in preliminary investigation that they had smuggled the items from Mumbai and Indore. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A month of holy days and festivals, amid pandemic

Worshippers burned aromatic incense sticks beneath red and yellow paper lanterns to celebrate the Lunar New Year outside a famed Taoist temple in Hong Kong. A holy man lay on the ground before an image of the Hindu goddess of learning durin...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhis Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021