UK demands Myanmar stop killing protesters

Britain on Monday demanded Myanmar stop the violence after police fired on crowds killing 18 people.

"One month on and the military in Myanmar continues to escalate its use of violence to support its coup, including the killing of peaceful protesters over the weekend," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"The people of Myanmar want their voices heard and are showing huge bravery in response to this brutality," he said. "The international community must do everything it can to bring pressure to bear to halt the violence, release those detained arbitrarily and restore the elected government."

