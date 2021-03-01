Left Menu

SC junks plea challenging provision on deputation of IPS cadre officers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:19 IST
SC junks plea challenging provision on deputation of IPS cadre officers

The Supreme Court Monday junked a petition challenging a provision of Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules which confers powers on the Central government to override decisions of states on transfer and deputation of IPS cadres.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the petition filed by advocate Abu Sohel seeking quashing of Rule 6(1) of Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 as it violates the Constitution.

The plea said that several instances have come where the Central government and states were at loggerheads due to arbitrary invocation of the Rule.

Rule 6(1) of Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules relates to Deputation of cadre officers and states that ''a cadre officer may, with the concurrence of State government or the State Governments concerned and the Central Government, be deputed for service under the Central government or another State Government or under a company, association or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not which is wholly or substantially owned or controlled by the Centre or by another State government.

''Provided that in case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the Central government and the State government or State governments concerned shall give effect to the decision of the Central government.'' the rule states.

The petition said. ''Rule 6(1) of Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954. creates unjustifiable and illegal deviation from intent of our Constitutional makers to create harmony between Centre and State and to boost up the essence of Centre-State relations which is a paramount requirement in order create a welfare state.'' PTI ABA PKS SJK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A month of holy days and festivals, amid pandemic

Worshippers burned aromatic incense sticks beneath red and yellow paper lanterns to celebrate the Lunar New Year outside a famed Taoist temple in Hong Kong. A holy man lay on the ground before an image of the Hindu goddess of learning durin...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhis Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021