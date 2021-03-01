Maharashtra: Security guard stabbed to death

Maharashtra: Security guard stabbed to deathPTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:28 IST
A 50-year-old security guard from Nallasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra was stabbed to death by unidentified persons on Monday, police said.
The body of the victim with multiple stab wounds was found near his house early morning, an official said.
The deceased, Kailas Pathak, used to work as a security guard at suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai.
Police have registered a case of murder and further probe is underway.
