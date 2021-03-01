Left Menu

Farmers' violence: Delhi court grants bail to man, says no specificfic role assigned to him

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:39 IST
Farmers' violence: Delhi court grants bail to man, says no specificfic role assigned to him

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to a man in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws, saying no specific role has been assigned to him.

The court said the accused was not alleged to have attempted to kill or hurt the police personnel deployed.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Ashish Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 with one surety of like amount in the case.

The court said the ground of bail calls for balancing the paramount right of the individual, that is right to liberty, on one hand and right of the investigating agency to investigate.

“As per the case of the prosecution on January 26, 2021, applicant (Ashish) was detained at Chintamani Chowk since at around 12.50 pm around 500 protesters on tractors rally and cars were coming from Apsara Border flyover and they had broken the barricade in the violent manner. People driving tractors had tried to run over the police personnel. “However, there is no specific role assigned to the accused in as much as the accused himself is not alleged to have attempted to kill or hurt the police personnel deployed in law and arrangement duty,” it said in its order.

It further said the best case of the prosecution was that the accused had participated in the said rally/unlawful assembly at the relevant time, thereby attracting imputation under section 149 (unlawful assembly) IPC. It added that the car in which the accused was driving has also been seized from the place of incident in damaged condition. “The accused is in custody since January 26, 2021, and no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody any further. There is no previous record of the accused nor there are any chances of him tampering with the evidence,” the court said.

It directed him not to contact the witnesses in the case or try to influence them.

During the hearing, advocate Arun Sharma, appearing for Ashish claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vikas Kumar, appearing for the state, opposed the bail plea saying the offences against the accused were serious in nature.

According to the police, Ashish was allegedly a part of the unlawful assembly on January 26, 2021, which had indulged in violence, damaged public property and attempted to run over the police personnel with tractors.

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police in the national capital on January 26 during a tractor parade to to highlight their demands.

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K Guv bats for encouraging innovation at university level through outcome-based education

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for imparting outcome-based education in educational institutions to bridge the gap between available human capital and industry requirements. Speaking at the the first conv...

Residential accommodation for nuns, hostel for students can claim property tax exemption:SC

Residential accommodation for nuns and hostel for students which are attached to various educational institutions can claim property tax exemption under Kerala Building Tax Act, 1975, the Supreme Court said on Monday. A bench headed by Just...

A month of holy days and festivals, amid pandemic

Worshippers burned aromatic incense sticks beneath red and yellow paper lanterns to celebrate the Lunar New Year outside a famed Taoist temple in Hong Kong. A holy man lay on the ground before an image of the Hindu goddess of learning durin...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021