Punjab assembly pays tributes to farmers who died during stir against farm laws

The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the farmers and farm labourers who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre's three agricultural reform laws. Several farmers who were part of the agitation against the three farm legislations had died of varied reasons, including health issues like heart attack and accidents. On the first day of the Budget session, the House also remembered former Union Home Minister Buta Singh and former state ministers M S Gill, Major Singh Uboke, Bal Mukund Sharma, Satpal Gosain and Satwant Kaur Sandhu, besides former deputy minister of undivided Punjab Chandrawati and former state MLA Brij Lal Goyal.

The House also paid tributes to noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander, 'bhajan' singer Narinder Chanchal, martyr Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh and freedom fighters Ajit Singh, Gohal Singh Tur, Hrabans Singh and Balwant Singh.

Advertisement

On the occasion, the House also paid homage to Covid victims who fell prey to the pandemic.

On the request of Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, eminent theatre artist Mohan Midha and noted writer Darshan Darvesh were also added to the obituary list.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

Meanwhile, Speaker Rana Kanwar Pal Singh proposed that homage be paid to all those members who had passed away since the previous session. After the obituary references to the departed souls, he passed a resolution for conveying the condolences of the House to their respective families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)