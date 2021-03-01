Kuwaiti cabinet proposes new amendments to debt law, MP says
The Kuwaiti government has proposed new amendments to the country's public debt law, including capping borrowing to maximum 60% of gross domestic product, the head of a parliamentary finance committee told Reuters. The government presented the proposed amendments to the parliamentary committee on Monday, Ahmed al-Hamad said. Another proposed change regards the duration of debt: the government would like no maturity limit, he said, while the existing debt law has a maximum limit of 30 years.
Kuwait is facing a liquidity squeeze because of a standoff between government and parliament over the public debt law.
