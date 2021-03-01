Left Menu

Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

Their fears that the quest for statehood had become a lost cause grew when U.S. administration of former president Donald Trump recognised Morocco's claims to the vast, sparsely populated territory in December. "We have not received any peaceful results," said Brahim, a Sahrawi man taking part in a recent parade by the group's Polisario Front independence movement in Tindouf, close to Algeria's border with Western Sahara.

Reuters | Tindouf | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:56 IST
Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algeria's remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has already begun. Their fears that the quest for statehood had become a lost cause grew when U.S. administration of former president Donald Trump recognised Morocco's claims to the vast, sparsely populated territory in December.

"We have not received any peaceful results," said Brahim, a Sahrawi man taking part in a recent parade by the group's Polisario Front independence movement in Tindouf, close to Algeria's border with Western Sahara. "It's why we must return to the armed struggle."

In November, the movement said it was quitting a three-decade ceasefire with Rabat and has announced frequent attacks since then on Moroccan forces along the desert frontier. Morocco has said the Polisario attacks, in remote areas where it is hard to verify either side's claims, have caused it no casualties and done only limited damage.

The Sahrawi government-in-exile based in Tindouf has called on U.S. President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor's decision to accept Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. "Years of peace have not worked. Now it is time to return to war and we women of Western Sahara will sacrifice our children for the cause," said Mbaraka, 65, in the Awserd camp in Tindouf.

The dispute dates to the time when the territory, rich in phosphates and fishing grounds, was a Spanish colony, resisted by the Polisario Front with Algerian backing but also claimed by Morocco. When Spain quit in 1975, Moroccan troops marched in and the Polisario, with Algerian support, turned its guns on what it saw as a continuation of colonial rule by a different country.

Its limited guerrilla successes were curtailed in the 1980s when Morocco built a long sand wall in the desert enclosing about four fifths of the territory within its own control and leaving tens of thousands of refugees on the other side. The two agreed a ceasefire in 1991 but, as the conflict froze and negotiations over a permanent settlement stalled, the refugees stayed in the camps.

Morocco regards the region as part of its territory and is prepared to offer nothing beyond limited autonomy. The Polisario and its government in exile seek independence. Tindouf, deep in the Sahara and farther from Algiers than Paris, is home to several camps housing more than 165,000 refugees. They live in windswept concrete or mud shelters with few jobs and little to hope for.

"The solution is fire and struggle to liberate the land," said Mohamed Salem, another Sahrawi man in the parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...

You produce children, why should govt pay for their education: UP MLA to women

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their childrens education as it is they who produce them. The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Au...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021