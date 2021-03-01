Left Menu

SC grants protection from arrest for eight weeks to accused in rape case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:57 IST
SC grants protection from arrest for eight weeks to accused in rape case
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Monday granted protection from arrest for eight weeks to a man, accused of raping a woman on the false pretext of marriage, and asked whether physical relation between a couple who is living together as husband and wife could be called rape.

"If a couple is living together as husband and wife, the husband may be a brutal man but can you call the act of sexual intercourse between them as rape?," observed a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, observed this while hearing the pleas, including the one filed by the accused who has moved the apex court against the Allahabad High Court's April 2019 order which had refused to quash the FIR lodged against him at Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the counsel appearing for the complainant woman said that the accused had taken her consent by fraud and it was "not a free consent".

The lawyer claimed that in 2014, the accused took her to a temple in Manali in Himachal Pradesh where they performed "marriage rituals".

"Making false promise of marriage is wrong. Even a woman should not make such promise and then break off," the bench said.

Senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, appearing for the petitioner, said that the accused and the woman were in a live-in relation for two years and later she lodged an FIR alleging rape on the false promise of marriage.

Makhija said that offence under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added in the FIR to harass the man.

The counsel appearing for the complainant woman alleged that the man had pretended to be her husband but later, he married someone else.

He claimed that the woman was physically abused by the accused and referred to her medical records.

Makhija argued that this is a habitual act of the complainant as she had done this with two other person in her office.

"You know what the courts have said about calling rape victims habitual," the bench told Makhija, adding, "We suggest that you withdraw this and apply for discharge after some evidence is led". "Vibha Datta Makhija, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners seeks permission to withdraw the special leave petition with liberty to apply for discharge after some evidence are led. Permission is granted," the bench said in its order.

"However, there shall be stay of arrest of the petitioners for a period of eight weeks. Thereafter, the trial court will decide the question of the liberty of the petitioners. The special leave petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for," it said.

The counsel appearing for state of Uttar Pradesh said that one of the petitioners, who has also filed a separate plea in the apex court in the matter, has not been charge sheeted by the police in the case. "In view of this, Vibha Datta Makhija, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw the special leave petition. Permission is granted. The special leave petition is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said.

The high court had refused to quash the FIR in the case saying, "From the perusal of the FIR, prima facie it cannot be said that no cognizable offence is made out against the petitioners. The petitioners are involved in the serious offences hence no ground exists for quashing of the FIR or staying the arrest of the petitioners." PTI ABA ABA RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...

You produce children, why should govt pay for their education: UP MLA to women

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their childrens education as it is they who produce them. The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Au...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021