Police security for parents of killed advocate

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:00 IST
Karimnagar(Telangana) Mar 1 (PTI): Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.

Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said on Monday that the police personnel were deployed in the village of Gunjapadugu, the native place of Vaman Rao, and patrolling would be continued in the village.

The advocate Gattu Vaman Rao and his advocate-wife G Nagamani were hacked to death while they were returning to Hyderabad from Manthani by car.

It was said the couple was killed for filing several public interest litigations (PILs) Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the killing and probe is underway.

