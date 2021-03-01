Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's major averages opened higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.5 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 31065.9. The S&P 500 rose 31.4 points, or 0.82% to 3842.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 213.8 points, or 1.62%, to 13406.162 at the opening bell.

