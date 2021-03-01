Left Menu

ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:08 IST
ED files charge sheet against 3 operatives of Jharkhand-based Maoist group in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of a Jharkhand-based Maoist splinter group in a money laundering case.

The prosecution complaint, registered under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has been filed before a court in Ranchi.

The accused named in the charge sheet are Binod Kumar Ganjhu and his firm Bhogta Constructions, Pradeep Ram and his firm Pradeep Traders, and Bindeshwar Ganjhu alias Bindu Ganjhu and his firm Maa Gange Coal Trading Pvt Ltd, the central probe agency said in a statement.

The ED said the three are ''extremists of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC)'', a Maoist outfit.

It alleged that these men used to collect funds by extorting money from contractors, coal traders and coal transporters in the Magadh-Amrapali coal block area of Jharkhand.

During the probe, it was found that ''these extremists used to collect levy from transporters and delivery order holders in Magadh-Amrapali coal block area under the banner of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in Chatra and Hazaribag districts of Jharkhand'', the agency said.

''The accused extremists acquired assets to the tune of Rs 4.92 crore,'' it alleged.

The ED had earlier frozen properties in this case and the total attachment now stands at Rs 4.92 crore, it added.

The ED case is based on a Jharkhand police FIR against the accused.

The National Investigation Agency has also filed a case and at least two charge sheets against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up choke points on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years.The National Security Commission on...

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...

You produce children, why should govt pay for their education: UP MLA to women

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their childrens education as it is they who produce them. The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021