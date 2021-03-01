Left Menu

Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

When the accused came on a motorcycle, they were signalled to stop but they tried to escape.In the meantime, one of the accused opened fire at the police team which hit the the bullet proof jacket worn by sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:13 IST
Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarpur, along with a juvenile were nabbed in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on February 25 when constable Sandeep and Bhupender of Bhalswa Dairy police station were conducting checks at a police picket, they said. The picket staff signalled three people, who were on a motorcycle with a defective number plate, to stop, police said. Although they had stopped their motorcycle, the pillion rider tried to escape. When the police tried to catch him, he fell and fired at constable Sandeep while the other accused fired at Bhupender, who did not sustain any injury, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said late on Sunday night, they received information that the accused -- Verma and the juvenile -- involved in the firing incident will come near sector-30 in Rohini. When the accused came on a motorcycle, they were signalled to stop but they tried to escape.

''In the meantime, one of the accused opened fire at the police team which hit the the bullet proof jacket worn by sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar. When the other policemen ran to catch them, the second accused also opened fire, which hit the bulletproof jacket of constable Ravikant. ''Constables Anil and Dinesh, who were part of the team, also fired back. The bullet hit the legs of the accused. During the encounter, both of them got injured. Immediately, both of them were shifted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment,'' he said.

Police said Verma has been previously involved in eight cases of auto theft while the juvenile was wanted in two cases of attempt to murder.

Two country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from them, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up choke points on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years.The National Security Commission on...

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...

You produce children, why should govt pay for their education: UP MLA to women

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their childrens education as it is they who produce them. The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021