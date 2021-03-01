Family members of 34 people killed in 2018 Amritsar rail tragedy to get jobs

Family members of 34 people killed in 2018 Amritsar rail tragedy to get jobsPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:20 IST
The Punjab government on Monday decided to provide jobs to a family member each of 34 people killed in the 2018 Amritsar train accident by relaxing existing recruitment norms.
The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here, an official statement said.
On October 19, 2018, 58 people were killed and 71 injured when a train ploughed into a crowd that had spilled onto the tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy near Amritsar.
On a proposal of the deputy commissioner of Amritsar, the Chief Minister's Office, after detailed deliberations, decided that one member each of the 34 families of the 58 deceased be considered for a job in various institutions and departments of the state on the basis of their academic qualifications, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amritsar
- Amarinder Singh
- state Cabinet
- Ravana
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Heroin recovered from India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
Amritsar wakes up to dense fog, low visibility
Thick layer of fog envelopes Amritsar, visibility affected
Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, Amarinder Singh appoints political strategist Prashant Kishor as Principal Advisor
Amarinder Singh announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of Punjab solider killed in Leh