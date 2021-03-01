Canada 'disturbed' by charges against Hong Kong democrats - foreign minister

Canada 'disturbed' by charges against Hong Kong democrats - foreign ministerReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:25 IST
Canada is 'disturbed' by charges brought against 47 Hong Kong democrats and activists for conspiracy to commit subversion, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday, after a crackdown on the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law.
"Canada is disturbed by the charges laid against 47 individuals for participating in primary elections in #HongKong," Garneau said on Twitter.
"We call on authorities to uphold rights and freedoms, in line with China's international obligations under the China-Great Britain Joint Declaration."
