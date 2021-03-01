Left Menu

Six drug peddlers held in Kulgam, 58 kg of poppy straw-like substance seized

The Kulgam police on Monday arrested six drug peddlers and seized 58 kg of poppy straw-like substance from their possession.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:27 IST
Six drug peddlers held in Kulgam, 58 kg of poppy straw-like substance seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kulgam police on Monday arrested six drug peddlers and seized 58 kg of poppy straw-like substance from their possession. Taking to Twitter, Kulgam Police informed that cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused.

"Kulgam Police arrested 06 Drug Peddlers and recovered 58 Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance Case FIR No. 8/2021 U/S 8/15, 29 NDPS Act at PS Devsar and FIR No. 37/2021 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act stands at PS Qazigund stands registered and investigation initiated," tweeted District Police Kulgam. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan govt's autocratic behaviour revealed during use of force against salary hike protests

Thousands of Pakistan government employees who took to the streets of Islamabad earlier this month demanding a 40 per cent salary hike were met with tear gas and arrests, bringing to light the establishments autocratic behaviour. At least 2...

U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up choke points on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years.The National Security Commission on...

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021