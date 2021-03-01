Blinken calls on Yemen's Houthis to match Saudi, Yemen go'vt commitment to end war

Blinken calls on Yemen's Houthis to match Saudi, Yemen go'vt commitment to end warReuters | New York | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:31 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Saudi Arabia and the government of Yemen are "committed and eager" to find a way to end the war in Yemen and called on the Houthi group to do the same.
Speaking after a visit to the region by his Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking, Blinken told a U.N. humanitarian aid pledging conference: "He reports that the Saudis and the Republic of Yemen government are committed and eager to find a solution to the conflict. We call on the Houthis to match this commitment. A necessary first step is to stop their offensive against Marib."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
