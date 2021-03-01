Left Menu

Former IMF chief Rato to stand trial in Spain on corruption charges

Under the Spanish judicial system, an investigation is handled by a different judge before a formal trial takes place. Rato, who was found guilty in 2018 of embezzlement over the misuse of Bankia credit cards, is in a semi-release stage after serving half of a four-and-a-half year jail term.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:37 IST
Former IMF chief Rato to stand trial in Spain on corruption charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato, found guilty of embezzlement in 2018, is close to standing trial again in Spain after a court charged him with corruption, money laundering and tax dodging, a court document said on Monday. As part of a probe into his personal wealth, the court was investigating a kickback scheme Rato, 71, allegedly benefited from during Bankia's advertising campaigns when he was chairman of the state-owned lender between 2010 and 2012.

The Madrid court also looked into whether he transferred illegal funds back to Spain without informing the tax authorities. Under the Spanish judicial system, an investigation is handled by a different judge before a formal trial takes place.

Rato, who was found guilty in 2018 of embezzlement over the misuse of Bankia credit cards, is in a semi-release stage after serving half of a four-and-a-half year jail term. Last year he was acquitted in a separate fraud trial over the listing of the bank in 2012. Rato, who served as IMF chief between 2004 and 2007 and was Spain's Economy Minister between 1996 and 2004, became a focus of Spanish public anger, epitomizing high-level corruption in state institutions.

Rato's lawyer did not answer a request to comment, while Bankia declined to comment. A trial date is expected to be set after the prosecutor office releases the jail terms it will seek in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan govt's autocratic behaviour revealed during use of force against salary hike protests

Thousands of Pakistan government employees who took to the streets of Islamabad earlier this month demanding a 40 per cent salary hike were met with tear gas and arrests, bringing to light the establishments autocratic behaviour. At least 2...

U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up choke points on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years.The National Security Commission on...

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021