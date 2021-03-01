Left Menu

EU urges parties in ex-Soviet Georgia to ease tensions

A top European Union official visited ex-Soviet republic Georgia on Monday and urged all of its parties to engage in a dialogue to resolve the countrys political crisis.My visit coincides with an aggravating political crisis in Georgia, which deeply worries the European Union, and I am also personally deeply worried by it, European Council President Charles Michel said.The political situation in Georgia has been tense amid allegations of voter fraud in the countrys Oct. 31 parliamentary election.

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:38 IST
EU urges parties in ex-Soviet Georgia to ease tensions

A top European Union official visited ex-Soviet republic Georgia on Monday and urged all of its parties to engage in a dialogue to resolve the country's political crisis.

“My visit coincides with an aggravating political crisis in Georgia, which deeply worries the European Union, and I am also personally deeply worried by it,” European Council President Charles Michel said.

The political situation in Georgia has been tense amid allegations of voter fraud in the country's Oct. 31 parliamentary election. The ruling Georgian Dream party won the vote, but the opposition United National Movement has refused to concede defeat and demanded a rerun.

Tensions escalated last week following the arrest of the United National Movement's leader, Nika Melia. He faces charges of inciting violence during protests that erupted in 2019 when a Russian lawmaker sat in the parliament speaker's chair during a meeting of lawmakers from Orthodox Christian countries. Melia had been freed on bail, but was arrested again last week on charges of violating bail terms. Thousands of opposition supporters marched across the Georgian capital last week to demand Melia's release and call for early parliamentary elections. “The European Union calls upon all parties to intensify their efforts to stabilise the situation and find a common middle ground,” Michel said after talks with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. ''During our meeting, I reiterated this call for action, for responsibility, and for a dialogue between political parties, including opposition and the government.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan govt's autocratic behaviour revealed during use of force against salary hike protests

Thousands of Pakistan government employees who took to the streets of Islamabad earlier this month demanding a 40 per cent salary hike were met with tear gas and arrests, bringing to light the establishments autocratic behaviour. At least 2...

U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up choke points on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years.The National Security Commission on...

UK health official says more data needed on vaccine effectiveness on Brazil variant

More data is needed to access the effectiveness of vaccines against the so-called Brazil variant of COVID-19, an British health official said on Monday.The current vaccines have not yet been studied against this variant, and we will need to...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021