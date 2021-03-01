Left Menu

Orissa HC closes petition filed by rape survivor

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:39 IST
The Orissa High Court on Monday closed a 19-year-old case filed by a rape survivor after the state government informed the court that all the accused in the 1999 gang-rape case, including the prime accused have been arrested.

The survivor had approached the High Court in 2002 alleging lapses in the investigation into her case by the CBI, which was entrusted by the High Court to probe the matter.

Three persons had waylaid the woman and raped her at a place near Baranga, about 15 km from Bhubaneswar, on the intervening night of January 9-10 in 1999.

While two of the accused in the case were arrested prime accused Biban Biswal was absconding.

The Commissionerate Police last month arrested the prime accused after 22 years of the incident from his hideout in Maharashtra.

Since all the accused in the case have been arrested, a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar closed the petition filed by the rape survivor.

