Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:46 IST
A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court issued a summons to Ranaut on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1.

However, Ranaut failed to appear on Monday following which Magistrate R R Khan issued a bailable warrant against her and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26.

Akhtar filed the complaint against Ranaut in November last year alleging that Ranaut had made defamatory comments against him in an interview by dragging his name while referring to a ''coterie'' existing in Bollywood, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

''For willful absence of accused (Ranaut) without any justified reasons, despite service of summons, issue bailable warrant of Rs 1,000 against accused Kangana Ranaut,'' Magistrate R R Khan said in the order.

''As accused (Ranaut) has voluntarily remained absent without any justified reason despite service of summons and even not filed any exemption application, therefore, as per law issuance of bailable warrant of Rs 1,000 against accused will be justified,'' it added.

A lawyer in the case had earlier in the day informed March 22 as the next date of the hearing.

Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee argued in the court that the summons and process were issued against Ranaut without following the procedure laid down in law and hence, are ''bad in law''.

Siddiquee said a petition would be filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the process issued by the magistrate.

Akhtar's advocate Vrinda Grover, however, argued that even if the process is being challenged, Ranaut has to appear before the court as directed, in the absence of any stay on the summons by a higher court.

''It is the accused's right to appeal against the order, or even challenge the proceedings, that no one can deny and no one can stop, not even this court. However, she (Ranaut) has failed to comply with the order of this court and there is also no stay obtained from a higher court,'' the lawyer argued.

Grover then filed an application seeking a non-bailable warrant to be issued against the actor, which was opposed by Siddiquee.

''The complainant (Akhtar) is insisting for issuance of a non-bailable warrant, however, keeping in view the nature of litigation, it appears to me a harsh step,'' the court said.

The court further noted that an accused has every right to challenge the order of a court before a higher court but mere intent to challenge an order would not amount to ''automatic stay on the proceedings''.

''The accused is going to challenge the entire proceeding before the High Court, as stated by her advocate.

However, in absence of any orders from higher courts, her (Ranaut) remaining absent despite receipt of summons shows her conduct,'' the order said.

It added that mere intention to challenge the proceedings would not absolve Ranaut's liability as an accused from attending the court.

Magistrate Khan further noted that Ranaut even had the option of filing an application seeking exemption from appearance but she has not opted for the same.

Akhtar filed the complaint against Ranaut in November last year for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.

Last month, the Mumbai police had submitted a report to the court, saying an offence of defamation was made out against the actor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

