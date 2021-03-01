Left Menu

Russia bears responsibility for Navalny poisoning - U.N. experts

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:01 IST
Russia bears responsibility under international law for the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, U.N. human rights experts said on Monday in preliminary findings.

"It is our conclusion that Russia is responsible for the attempted poisoning of Mr. Navalny," Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on summary executions, told a news briefing.

