Russia bears responsibility for Navalny poisoning - U.N. experts

Russia bears responsibility under international law for the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, U.N. human rights experts said on Monday in preliminary findings.

"It is our conclusion that Russia is responsible for the attempted poisoning of Mr. Navalny," Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on summary executions, told a news briefing.

