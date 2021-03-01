MP: 2 men held for killing sister's husband in Indore

Two brothers were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing their sister's husband a day earlier, Indore police in Madhya Pradesh said.

Abdul Ayaz (22) and Abdul Waqar (24) were held from Ratlam, some 140 kilometres from here, after they stabbed to death their brother-in-law Sameer Khan (30) in Moti Tabela area on Sunday, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dinesh Agrawal said.

''Their sister had married against the wishes of the family. Sameer used to work in the siblings' chicken shop. The accused called the victim to Moti Tabela area claiming their father was unwell. When Sameer reached there, he was stabbed 10 times,'' he added.

