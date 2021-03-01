BJP sets up new state disciplinary panel in Karnataka

BJP sets up new state disciplinary panel in KarnatakaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:08 IST
The BJP's Karnataka unit on Monday constituted a new state disciplinary committee, which will be headed by senior BJP functionary Lingaraj Patil from Hubballi.
Others in the panel are Tiptur MLA B C Nagesh, P H Pujar from Bagalkote, Reena Prakash from Kodagu and E Ashwathanarayana from Bengaluru.
The committee's term is from 2021 to 2023, the BJP said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit'
21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit'
Mumbai City to shun complacency against Bengaluru FC
22-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg
Bengaluru students give samplings to cops in symbolic protest in support of Disha Ravi