BJP sets up new state disciplinary panel in Karnataka

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Monday constituted a new state disciplinary committee, which will be headed by senior BJP functionary Lingaraj Patil from Hubballi.

Others in the panel are Tiptur MLA B C Nagesh, P H Pujar from Bagalkote, Reena Prakash from Kodagu and E Ashwathanarayana from Bengaluru.

The committee's term is from 2021 to 2023, the BJP said in a statement.

