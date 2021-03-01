Left Menu

Bihar now has 202 IAS officers against sanctioned strength of 359: minister

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:12 IST
Bihar now has 202 IAS officers against sanctioned strength of 359: minister

The Bihar government on Monday informed the assembly that 202 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are currently working in the state against the sanctioned strength of 359.

On behalf of the General Administration Department, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav also said that the state government has written to the Centre for allotting 54 IAS officers to Bihar on the basis of the Civil Services Examination, 2020.

He was replying to a query of All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Akhtarul Iman on the shortage of IAS officers in the state.

The minister said that 31 such officers are currently on central deputation.

Yadav said that 14 IAS officers have been given charge of more than one department in the state, while asserting that they have been discharging their duties efficiently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats back down on raising minimum wage in COVID-19 bill, but hopes for hike alive

Democrats backed down from an effort to use President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to raise the minimum wage to 15 an hour without Republican support, but that has not ended hopes of addressing the issue in Congress. Demo...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...

U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up choke points on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years.The National Security Commission on...

2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the US.Michael Tayl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021