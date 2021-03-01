Punjab to introduce death penalty for fatality due to spurious liquor

The Punjab government on Monday decided to amend its excise act, introducing the death penalty in cases where people die after consuming spurious liquor.

The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet on Monday in the wake of a hooch tragedy in the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where several lives were lost due to the consumption of spurious liquor in July last year. The Bill in this regard will be introduced in the ongoing Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, according to a government release, which said the aim is to instil fear of law among the offenders and impose stiff punishment.

A new Section 61-A has been inserted in Punjab Excise Act, 1914, according to which in case of death, the guilty shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine which may extend up to Rs 20 lakh.

In case of disability or grievous hurt, the guilty will be punished with imprisonment for at least six years extendable up to life imprisonment and with fine which may extend to Rs 10 lakh. Likewise, any other consequential injury is caused to a person, the guilty shall be punished with the imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and fine which may extend to Rs 5 lakh, and in case of no injury caused to a person, the guilty shall be punished with imprisonment, which may extend to six months and fine up to Rs 2.50 lakh.

The Cabinet also made a provision to provide compensation to the kin of the victim by the manufacturer and seller of spurious liquor.

According to the Section 61-A (2) (i), the court may order if it satisfied that death or injury has been caused to any person due to consumption of liquor sold in any place, order the manufacturer and seller, whether or not he is convicted of an offence, to pay by way of compensation, an amount not less than Rs 5 lakh to the legal representatives of each deceased or Rs 3 lakh to the person to whom grievous hurt has been caused, or Rs 50,000 to the person for any other consequential injury.

Provided that where the liquor is sold in a licensed shop, the liability to pay the compensation under this section shall be on the licensee and further that no appeal can be filed by the accused unless the amount ordered to be paid under this section is deposited by him in the court.

The Section 63 has also been amended to enhance the term of imprisonment in the existing provisions of the Act from one year to three years and amount of fine up to Rs 1,000 to 10,000 for the offence of alteration or attempt to alteration of denatured spirit.

Likewise, the cabinet also gave approval to amend Section 61 (1) to enhance the term of imprisonment from three years to five years under the chapter 'Offences and Penalties' of the Act for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture and possession etc. of any intoxicant.

