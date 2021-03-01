Rajasthan govt approves proposal to create 14 posts in state finance commission

The Rajasthan government has approved a proposal to create 14 different posts in the State Finance Commission and provide necessary resources for office operations, a statement said Monday. According to the official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal. The Chief Minister has also approved a proposal to appoint retired IAS officer Banna Lal to the post of officer on special duty (OSD) in the Sixth State Finance Commission.

