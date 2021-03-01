Left Menu

Calcutta HC disposes of PIL, says poll panel to ensure free and fair elections

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:33 IST
Calcutta HC disposes of PIL, says poll panel to ensure free and fair elections
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Calcutta High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL that expressed apprehension over conduct of smooth polls, recording the Election Commission's submission that it would ensure that the process is held in a fair manner in West Bengal.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan said that it is within the domain of the poll panel, not just in terms of authority and power but also duties, to ensure elections are held smoothly in every constituency.

Disposing of the PIL, filed by the state's former advocate general Bimal Chatterjee, the division bench observed that ''free and fair elections are part of the democratic rights of the citizenry as a whole''.

The bench, also comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar, said the courts loathe interfering in matters touching elections, once a notification is issued and until the electoral process is completed and results declared.

It is for the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair polls in the state with lawful authority, the court observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

60 pc probability of above normal temp in Delhi-NCR, heatwaves expected during Mar-May: IMD DG

Day and night temperatures are likely to be above normal in Delhi-NCR with the expected occurrence of heatwaves from March to May, India Meteorological Department IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Monday.He said there is a 60...

Banks urged to steer clear of East Africa oil pipeline financing

More than 260 charities on Monday urged banks not to finance a 3.5 billion oil pipeline in East Africa, concerned the project could lead to the loss of community land and livelihoods, environmental destruction and surging carbon emissions.F...

Democrats back down on raising minimum wage in COVID-19 bill, but hopes for hike alive

Democrats backed down from an effort to use President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to raise the minimum wage to 15 an hour without Republican support, but that has not ended hopes of addressing the issue in Congress. Demo...

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

Lithuanian state-controlled energy company Ignitis Group will start supplying liquefied natural gas LNG to Poland next year when a new pipeline between the two countries comes online, its CEO said on Monday. The pipeline between Poland and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021