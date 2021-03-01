Calcutta HC disposes of PIL, says poll panel to ensure free and fair elections

The Calcutta High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL that expressed apprehension over conduct of smooth polls, recording the Election Commission's submission that it would ensure that the process is held in a fair manner in West Bengal.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan said that it is within the domain of the poll panel, not just in terms of authority and power but also duties, to ensure elections are held smoothly in every constituency.

Disposing of the PIL, filed by the state's former advocate general Bimal Chatterjee, the division bench observed that ''free and fair elections are part of the democratic rights of the citizenry as a whole''.

The bench, also comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar, said the courts loathe interfering in matters touching elections, once a notification is issued and until the electoral process is completed and results declared.

It is for the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair polls in the state with lawful authority, the court observed.

